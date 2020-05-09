Elbow celebrations for Bundesliga goals

Bundesliga players will only be allowed to celebrate together with "brief elbow or foot contact" when the German soccer league resumes next weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic also revealed that away teams would be awarded the points if masses of fans congregate outside home stadiums for the games behind closed doors.

The German government gave the green light on Wednesday for the German first and second divisions to become the first major European soccer leagues to resume.

But the experience will be radically different to anything seen before.

High fives and hugging in the case of goals or victories should be avoided, the Bild newspaper reported, citing an internal German Football League (DFL) document.

Spitting is also not permitted.

There will be no child mascots, no handshakes, no team photos and squads will come out of the tunnel at different times.

The report said the DFL document also requests that everyone on the bench wears a mask and that seats are left empty in between each person.

It is not just players and team officials who are being asked to change behaviour.

The last nine rounds of the season, which the DFL hopes to complete by the end of June, will be played without fans because of the pandemic.

Bobic has implored supporters not to come to home stadiums and stand outside.

"We have talked a lot with our fans and said: 'Listen, guys, don't show up at the stadium. If you show up there, we'll lose the game because the rules are very strict," Bobic told ESPN, saying the away side would be awarded the points if public health is put a risk.