AAP Soccer

Barcelona awarded Spanish women’s title

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona women's teM - AAP

1 of 1

Barcelona's women's team were officially declared champions of Spain's Liga Iberdrola on Friday after the national soccer federation's executive committee agreed to end all non-professional competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation said in a statement that the committee had ratified all decisions made by the organisation on Wednesday, which also meant there would be no relegation from the women's top flight or the second and third tiers of the men's game.

The statement added that there would still be promotion to the men's second tier and the top flight women's league via playoff matches which will be played without spectators.

Barca held a nine-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid when the competition was halted in March as a result of the pandemic, with nine matches remaining in the campaign.

Atletico will join Barca in next season's Champions League while Valencia and Espanyol, who occupied the two relegation places when the season was paused, will be spared being demoted.

Two teams will go up from the second tier, meaning the top-flight will have 18 teams instead of the current 16 next year.

While the non-professional competitions have come to an end, Spain's top two divisions are expected to resume in June, with a number of clubs returning to individual training on Friday for the first time in two months.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide United yet to hunt for new coach

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite has received plenty of early interest from potential candidates to become the next coach of the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Best team of Aussies in English football

A close look at a best Australian XI to have played in English football’s top flight of the Premier League and the old Division One.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve’s Dybala recovers from Covid-19

Italian champions Juventus has announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from coronavirus.

AAP Newswire