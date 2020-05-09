AAP Soccer

Spanish soccer clubs resume training

By AAP Newswire

Spanish soccer teams have resumed individual training after nearly two months of confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal and other La Liga clubs have returned to action after the Spanish government loosened some of the lockdown restrictions that had been in place since mid-March.

Atletico Madrid are set to resume activities on Saturday and Real Madrid's players will be back on the field on Monday.

Barcelona's players were training at different areas of the team's training camp to avoid contact with each other.

Coach Quique Setien wore gloves and a mask as he watched from afar as players ran their drills. Players had their regular training uniforms but no masks or gloves while on the field.

Star striker Lionel Messi was seen juggling the ball by himself at one point.

The teams' facilities are being constantly disinfected, and players are having to avoid interactions with teammates.

Messi was by himself when the club's TV channel filmed him juggling the ball. There were photos of him and other players doing conditioning drills.

All players, coaches and club employees were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to practice.

Individual training is the second phase of La Liga's detailed protocol for returning to activity designed to avoid players being infected with the virus.

Players will training in small groups within the next two weeks and progress to full train before resuming matches, which La Liga says it hopes to start up again by June although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has broken a bone in his foot, the club said Friday.

The injury happened while the 22-year-old Serbia international was training at home.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jovic by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot," said the statement.

The club put no timescale on his return but the injury is bound to rule Jovic out of Real Madrid's return to training scheduled for Monday morning.

