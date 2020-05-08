AAP Soccer

Spurs star Son finishes military training

By AAP Newswire

Tottenham's Son Heung-min. - AAP

1 of 1

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has finished his three-week military training in South Korea and was right near the top of the class.

The 27-year-old Son entered the Marine Corps training camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20 for a basic training period that he undertook while the Premier League was suspended in Britain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions still in place in South Korea meant Son's graduation ceremony, held Friday morning local time, was closed to the public.

That didn't stop dozens of fans waiting outside.

South Korean media reported that Son was presented with an award given to the top five performing trainees in the group of 157, and achieved a perfect record in shooting.

He was fulfilling requirements of the military service exemption he earned by winning the gold medal for South Korea in the soccer tournament at the Asian Games in 2018.

Without the exemption, he would have been required by law to serve 21 months.

After basic training, he still has community service obligations to finish by 2023 to complete all military duties.

Son is expected to return to London later this month.

