Klose signs up as Bayern assistant coach

By AAP Newswire

Miroslav Klose. - AAP

World Cup record scorer Miroslav Klose has signed a one-year contract to become Bayern Munich assistant coach under boss Hansi Flick from next season.

Klose, who scored a record 16 World Cup goals and won the trophy with Germany in 2014, has been a youth coach at Bayern for the past two years since retiring as player in 2016.

"We have known each other very well since our time in the national team and we trust each other both professionally and personally," Klose said in a club statement.

"For me this is the next step in my career as a coach," the 41-year-old added.

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We are very happy that Miro has decided to take this step from the FC Bayern Campus to the first team.

"He is the most successful German striker of the last 15-20 years. I am convinced that our strikers in particular will benefit from him being there as a coach. Miro was also Hansi Flick's preferred candidate."

Flick was assistant coach when Germany won the World Cup six years ago and Klose got his record.

Klose also played for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich and Lazio in Italy.

