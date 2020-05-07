AAP Soccer

Juve’s Dybala recovers from Covid-19

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has announced his full recovery from Covid-19 after having a negative test for the illness that hit him in March.

The 26-year-old Argentinian did not suffer sever symptoms after being found positive on March 21 but has reportedly had four positive tests in recent weeks.

"My face says it all, I'm finally cured from Covid-19," Dybala wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Dybala is now fit to resume training at Juve's Continassa camp, where some players have began individual workouts under safety protocols.

His teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were also infected and have announced their recovery along with 14 other Serie A footballers.

However, an unidentified player at Serie A club Torino has now tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the club's planned return to training.

"During the first medical examinations carried out on the players of Torino FC, a positive result emerged for COVID-19," the club said on its website on Wednesday.

"The player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored."

Meanwhile, FIFA is investigating a complaint by Sampdoria to collect a share of the reported 55 million euro ($A93 million) transfer fee Manchester United paid Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes.

FIFA said on Wednesday it is handling a claim filed against Sporting over a sell-on clause the Italian club believes is valid from the January sale. Premier League side Manchester United are not involved in the case.

Fernandes played one season with Sampdoria before a move in 2017 to Sporting in a deal reportedly worth 8.5 million euro, plus bonuses.

