Man City won't sell Sane cheaply to Bayern

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (l)

Manchester City are prepared to allow Leroy Sane to enter the final year of his contract rather than let him join Bayern Munich in a cut-price deal.

The 24-year-old winger made a STG 37million ($A71 million) switch from Schalke to City in 2016, signing a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side.

Sane was the subject of a public pursuit last year as Bayern Munich pushed to sign a winger, only to be quoted a reported STG 135million ($A260 million) before the player suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield.

Talk of a move to the perennial Bundesliga champions has continued to rumble on and a report emerged in Germany on Wednesday that they were preparing to start the bidding with a 40 million euros ($A67 million) offer.

But the reigning English Premier League champions would rather risk Sane leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract than allow him to go on the cheap to Bayern.

The Germany international was nearing a comeback when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, having returned to training towards the end of January and seen some action for the under-23s.

Sane has won two EPL titles during his time at City, along with the FA Cup, two EFL Cup crowns and the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2017-18.

