AAP Soccer

EPL clubs warned to back neutral venues

By AAP Newswire

Tottenham EPL - AAP

1 of 1

The English Premier League season could be cancelled if teams do not agree to play the remaining 92 fixtures in neutral venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 32,000 people in the United Kingdom, the highest death toll in Europe.

Discussions are continuing about resuming matches after clubs were told on a EPL conference call earlier this month that only neutral venues approved from a health and safety point of view will be allowed.

Asked if the 2019/20 campaign would be cancelled if teams voted against playing in neutral venues, Bevan told the BBC: "Yes, I think that probably is correct."

"The government, if they haven't already, will be making it clear that home matches with densely populated stadia, really puts into question whether social distancing rules can be adhered to."

Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa are opposed to the idea of playing their remaining games at neutral venues and LMA chief Bevan said clubs needed to get on board with the proposal if the season was to go ahead.

Brighton chief Paul Barber had previously said playing in neutral venues would have a "material effect on the integrity of the competition."

Latest articles

Richard's Ramblings

Climate Change? My Response

There seems to be a lot of talk (and action) around climate change at the moment. People protesting, arguing and just trying to get their opinion out there. So I thought I’d jump on the bandwagon. As a Christian, there are a couple of things I...

Richard Horton
Richard's Ramblings

Thriving Cafe

Something that I am very passionate about is the connection different cultural groups have with each other. I love the idea of there being a diversity of people mixing with each other, sharing and celebrating their differences. Recently we started...

Richard Horton
Richard's Ramblings

Bible Jokes

A few weeks ago at church, one of the volunteers shared these jokes as part of a children’s talk. They are so bad, that I couldn’t help but share them! Why couldn’t Jonah trust the ocean? Because he knew there was something fishy about it. What kind...

Richard Horton

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA welcomes players’ input on virus plans

The FFA has invited players to provide input into the short and long-term future of the A-League after concerns about a lack of clarity from league bosses.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide to chase Aussie A-League coach

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol says the A-League club will look to an Australian as its next coach after the exit of Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Milicic and Matildas not priority for FFA

Resolving the unusual and complex situation over Ante Milicic’s future as Matildas coach is not an immediate priority for FFA.

AAP Newswire