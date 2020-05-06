AAP Soccer

Germany’s Bundesliga to start again in May

By AAP Newswire

Bundesliga action. - AAP

1 of 1

The German government and the federal states agreed on Wednesday the Bundesliga and second Bundesliga soccer leagues can restart their matches from the second half of May without spectators.

Sources said after a video conference featuring Chancellor Angela Merkel and prime ministers of the 16 states that the German Football League (DFL) and the clubs can decide on their own on the exact date, with May 15-17 the earliest possible option.

The matches have been cancelled for weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is understood the DFL soccer league would decide on the dates.

Latest articles

AFL

Silver lining in AFL cuts: Crows backman

Adelaide defender Jake Kelly believes the AFL could become a more free-flowing spectacle in the event of forecast cuts to club staff next year.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won’t ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Betts racially abused three times in 2020

Veteran Carlton forward Eddie Betts has been racially abused online three times already this year and has contacted the AFL integrity unit.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA welcomes players’ input on virus plans

The FFA has invited players to provide input into the short and long-term future of the A-League after concerns about a lack of clarity from league bosses.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide to chase Aussie A-League coach

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol says the A-League club will look to an Australian as its next coach after the exit of Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Milicic and Matildas not priority for FFA

Resolving the unusual and complex situation over Ante Milicic’s future as Matildas coach is not an immediate priority for FFA.

AAP Newswire