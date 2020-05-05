Victory start hunt for next A-League coach

Melbourne Victory have commenced their search for their next A-League coach.

The A-League giants have struggled this season after long-time boss Kevin Muscat stood down in May last year.

Former Adelaide United boss Marco Kurz was sacked after just 13 A-League games in charge, with assistant Carlos Salvachua taking the reins in January on an interim basis until the end of the season.

But Salvachua has been unable to turn things around in the A-League, with Victory sitting 10th when the season was suspended in March.

The Spaniard will see out the 2019-20 season if it resumes but Victory appear likely to look elsewhere for next season.

"While there remains uncertainty due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a duty to best prepare our club so we can emerge from this period as quickly, and in as strong a position, as possible," chief executive Trent Jacobs said in a statement.

"By commencing the recruitment process now, we afford ourselves the appropriate amount of time to ensure we acquire the best head coach available for our club.

"We want a head coach who is technically and culturally aligned with the values of Melbourne Victory. We want to play an exciting, attacking brand of football and we know this is the expectations of our members and fans too."

While there are international travel restrictions in place, Victory will look at both local and foreign coaches.

"We have already received a significant number of approaches and applicants for the role, from Australia and abroad," Jacobs said.

"With the significant interest to date and the process now officially open, we are expecting a strong field of candidates.

"We look forward to working through the applications over the coming weeks and will draw upon external football expertise where required to support us."

Four-time A-League champions Victory also flagged an ongoing review of their football department.