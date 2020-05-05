AAP Soccer

Sassuolo lead as Serie A training resumes

By AAP Newswire

Italian - AAP

1 of 1

Sassuolo have became the first Italian top-flight club to resume training following the coronavirus stoppage.

Although it was still a long way from normality with only a handful of players running up and down empty pitches, it is the first step towards any prospect of football returning in Italy.

The Serie A club posted a video on Twitter showing players exercising individually, with each having half a pitch to himself.

The club has limited the number of players who can train to six at a time divided into three pitches and says training is optional.

The government on Sunday gave players permission to start training individually on club premises but no team exercises will be allowed until May 18 and it is still far from certain that Serie A will be allowed to resume this season.

Italy, among the world's hardest-hit countries, started to relax the longest lockdown in Europe on Monday, allowing about 4.5 million people to return to work after nearly two months at home.

Sassuolo were involved in the last Serie A match to be played before the suspension when they beat Brescia 3-0 on March 9.

Other Serie A teams were expected to resume training over the course of the week.

Bologna and Atalanta have already confirmed that they will start training on Tuesday, while Inter Milan said they would open their training centre from this week with further details to be confirmed.

The Italian government will have the final say over whether the Serie A season can resume.

The main sticking point appears to be the medical protocol drawn up by the Italian football federation (FIGC) which sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora described last week as insufficient.

There are 12 rounds of matches still to play in Serie A plus a number of games from previous rounds. Title holders Juventus are one point clear of Lazio at the top.

Latest articles

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac to end support for coal by 2030

Westpac will end its financing for thermal coal by 2030, leaving ANZ as the only major bank not to set an exit date for its support of the industry.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Job ads plunge 53% in April: ANZ

Job advertisement slid by a record 53 per cent in April following business closures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA welcomes players’ input on virus plans

The FFA has invited players to provide input into the short and long-term future of the A-League after concerns about a lack of clarity from league bosses.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Milicic and Matildas not priority for FFA

Resolving the unusual and complex situation over Ante Milicic’s future as Matildas coach is not an immediate priority for FFA.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide to chase Aussie A-League coach

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol says the A-League club will look to an Australian as its next coach after the exit of Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek.

AAP Newswire