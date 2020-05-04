AAP Soccer

Netherlands coach Koeman in hospital: wife

By AAP Newswire

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman - AAP

1 of 1

Netherlands soccer coach Ronald Koeman has been admitted to hospital with a heart problem.

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told the De Telegraaf newspaper on Sunday.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country's national team.

Latest articles

Soccer

Netherlands coach Koeman in hospital: wife

Current Netherlands and former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is in a Dutch hospital with a heart problem, his wife Bartina says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs scared to back restart: Neville

Former Manchester United great Gary Neville says Premier League clubs want a resumption of the competition but are scared to push for it.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Doubts about neutral venues for EPL raised

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has voiced opposition to the idea of finishing the Premier League season at neutral venues.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA welcomes players’ input on virus plans

The FFA has invited players to provide input into the short and long-term future of the A-League after concerns about a lack of clarity from league bosses.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Milicic and Matildas not priority for FFA

Resolving the unusual and complex situation over Ante Milicic’s future as Matildas coach is not an immediate priority for FFA.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide to chase Aussie A-League coach

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol says the A-League club will look to an Australian as its next coach after the exit of Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek.

AAP Newswire