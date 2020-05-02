Best team of Aussies in English football

TEAM OF BEST AUSTRALIANS TO PLAY FOOTBALL IN ENGLAND:

Goalkeeper

Mark Bosnich

Manchester United 1988-91, 1999-01, Aston Villa 1992-99, Chelsea 2001-02

Appearances: 273

Hard to split Bosnich and Mark Schwarzer, but the Sydneysider's brilliance during a six-year spell for teams competing for honours gives him the edge. Villa were a frequent top-four challenger with 'Bozza' between the sticks, won two cups and regularly played in Europe. He returned to United to win the EPL in 2000 before off-field dramas ultimately ended his career. Although it tainted his legacy, there's no disputing, at his pomp, Bosnich was among the finest keepers in Britain.

Defenders

Brett Emerton

Blackburn Rovers 2003-2011

Appearances: 294

Goals: 20

The $A4.8 million spent by Blackburn on Emerton is regarded as one of the best value-for-money signings in the club's history. Marked his debut with a goal and an assist and became one of the EPL's best attacking full-backs. Respected for his low maintenance attitude off the field too, Emerton appeared in two FA Cups and a League Cup semi-final. He was also part of a squad that qualified twice for the Europa League.

Lucas Neill

Millwall 1995-2001, Blackburn '01-07, West Ham '07-'09, Everton, 09-10, Watford, Doncaster 2014.

Appearances: 514

Goals: 22

Confident, abrasive, consistent. Three words that best describe Neill's stellar 19-year career in England. After six seasons at Millwall he became a Premier League player with Blackburn in 2001. The right-back's good form often saw him linked with a move to a top-four club. However, he turned down Liverpool in 2007 to join West Ham for a reported $150,000 a week. After three good seasons he left to join Everton only to depart after six months. After spells in Turkey and the A-League he joined Watford then Doncaster in 2014 before retiring after missing out on the World Cup.

Craig Moore

Glasgow Rangers 1993-98, '99-05, Crystal Palace 1998-'99, Newcastle 2005-07.

Appearances: 306

Goals: 20

A classy centre-back with a touch of steel, Moore enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year stint with Rangers where he cemented his place in an outstanding side that featured regularly in the Champions League and won the Scottish treble in 2003. Newcastle gave Moore the chance to play in the Premier League in 2005 and he impressed the St James' Park crowd. However, injuries limited him to just 30 games in two years.

Joe Marston

Club: Preston North End 1950-55

Appearances: 185

The pioneering Sydneysider was the defensive linchpin in a fine Preston team. Signed in 1950, Marston was not only the first Australian to play in England but also the FA Cup final. He was a key man in the team that were denied the 1953 First Division title on goal average. Finished his career at Deepdale by being serenaded from the field to the tune of Waltzing Matilda. Named one of the club's six greatest-ever players last year.

Midfielders

Craig Johnston

Clubs: Middlesbrough 1977-81, Liverpool 1981-1988

Number of all competition appearances: 335

Goals: 56

An outstanding attacking midfielder and a regular member of a magnificent Liverpool side in the early 1980s. What he lacked in technical ability, he made up for with an eye for goal, pace and power. Despite an outgoing personality, Johnston was constantly wracked with self-doubt and even went as far to claim he was the worst player in a fantastic team. He wasn't.

Mile Jedinak

Crystal Palace 2011-16, Aston Villa 2016-19

Appearances: 257

Goals: 12

Robbie Slater became the first Australian to win a Premier League title in 1995 at Blackburn and enjoyed spells at West Ham and Southampton. However, he's edged out by former Socceroos skipper Jedinak. The defensive midfielder was an inspirational captain at Palace and played a significant role in their promotion to the EPL in 2014. After helping them stay there, he led the Eagles out for the 2016 FA Cup final. Joined Villa later that year and won promotion again in 2019.

Tim Cahill

Millwall 1998-2004, 2019; Everton 2004-2012

Appearances: 453

Goals: 108

In addition to being a Socceroos great, Cahill is held in similarly-high esteem at Millwall and Everton. Signed for just $A3.8 million by the Toffees, in an eight-year stint he regularly topped their scoring charts. Scored in three successive World Cups for Australia and joined some exalted company by appearing in his fourth in 2018.

Stan Lazaridis

West Ham 1995-99, Birmingham City 1999-2006

Appearances: 260

Goals: 11

The flying left-winger endured a mixed time during his spell with West Ham, but found his feet at Birmingham where he became a huge crowd favourite. Scored a penalty in a shoot-out win that earned EPL promotion in 2002, ending a 17-year top-flight absence.

Strikers

Harry Kewell

Leeds United 1996-2003; Liverpool 2003-2008

Appearances: 274

Goals: 56

The most naturally-talented player produced by Australia. Injuries blighted the attacker's Liverpool career, forcing him off during the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals. It was at Leeds where his star shone brightest in a brilliant side that reached the 2001 Champions League semi-final. However, some disparaging comments when he left for Anfield and a later move to Galatasaray tarnished his reputation with Leeds fans.

Mark Viduka

Leeds United 2000-2004 Middlesbrough 2004-07, Newcastle 2007-09

Appearances: 240

Goals: 62

Scored 30 goals in 37 games for Celtic before joining Leeds where he etched his named in club folklore by smashing four goals past Liverpool. Unlike Kewell, he is still revered at Elland Road. Viduka was a top-class striker blessed with an immaculate first touch, aerial ability and was a great finisher. Also enjoyed good success at Middlesbrough where he spearheaded their run to the Europa League final. Joined Newcastle in 2007 but injuries blighted his two years at the club.