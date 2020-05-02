AAP Soccer

Trippier charged by FA over betting breach

By AAP Newswire

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

Former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier faces an Football Association misconduct charge after an alleged breach of gambling rules.

The 29-year-old star of England's 2018 run to the World Cup semi-finals moved from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

Trippier has been charged with alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules during that month and has been given until May 18 to respond.

The FA said the right-back "has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019."

Tripper, who played for Tottenham in last season's Champions League final in Madrid, has until May 18 to provide a response.

Rule E8(1)(b) states that a participant must not provide to any person, any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time.

Trippier issued a statement on Twitter saying he had "fully complied" with the FA's investigation on a voluntary basis and that he would continue to do so.

"I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

If found guilty Trippier could face a lengthy ban.

