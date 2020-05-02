AAP Soccer

EPL clubs still hoping to restart season

By AAP Newswire

The English Premier League trophy - AAP

1 of 1

English Premier League clubs "reconfirmed their commitment" to finishing the 2019-20 season at a shareholders' meeting but no decisions were made on a possible restart date.

All soccer in Britain has been suspended since March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak, but England's top division repeated that they will only resume playing "when it is safe and appropriate to do so."

The league held a conference call of all 20 clubs top-flight on Friday and swapped ideas on the possible plans for resuming training and eventually a return to playing matches under the title 'Project Restart'.

This would look at a possible return date of June 8 with all games behind closed doors and another option was to discuss the possibility of using neutral venues.

A league statement read: "The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

"No decisions were taken at today's Shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart."

Meanwhile, the English Football League (EFL) confirmed all youth and academy level football it manages has been cancelled with immediate effect.

