AAP Soccer

Milicic and Matildas not priority for FFA

By AAP Newswire

Ante Milicic. - AAP

1 of 1

In all his years involved in football across the world, FFA boss James Johnson admits he's never encountered a situation such as the one facing Matildas coach Ante Milicic.

The decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left Milicic caught between his current position and his future posting as the head coach of A-League expansion outfit Macarthur FC.

Milicic's contract as Matildas coach expires at the end of the national team's Olympics campaign.

That dovetailed nicely with preparations for Macarthur's first A-League season at the end of 2020 but now it's unclear just what the ex-Socceroos forward will do.

"This is an extremely unusual case," Johnson told AAP.

"In all the years I've worked football administration and all the different jurisdictions I've worked in, I must say I've never quite seen anything like this."

The situation means Milicic can either remain as Matildas coach until the delayed Games and either forgo or delay his move to Macarthur or quit his role with the national team to join Macarthur.

Milicic could also possibly attempt to fulfil both roles although AAP understands that option is highly unlikely to be the outcome.

Whatever decision is taken, Johnson says the issue isn't a priority for FFA as it attempts to restart the A-League and grassroots football across the country.

"It's not something though I think we need to resolve today," Johnson said.

"I don't think we need to open up a new process today for a new coach because the reality is national team football is going to be the last area of our business to reopen because of the movement across international borders."

Latest articles

News

More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend. The...

Shepparton News
News

GV Health to test public for COVID-19 at Riverside Plaza today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing the public for COVID-19 today at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 1pm to 4pm. The hospital has encouraged anyone who is...

Madi Chwasta
News

Not even COVID-19 could stop Mrs Gribble’s 100th birthday

Easter Sunday is always a low-key affair in my household, and it’s safe to say this year was no exception. After an outdoor stroll with the family, I sat down on the couch and began lazily scrolling through Facebook. A few absent-minded...

Contributor

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA welcomes players’ input on virus plans

The FFA has invited players to provide input into the short and long-term future of the A-League after concerns about a lack of clarity from league bosses.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide to chase Aussie A-League coach

Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol says the A-League club will look to an Australian as its next coach after the exit of Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Polkinghorne keen to drive football future

Matilda Clare Polkinghorne has her eyes on next year’s Tokyo Olympics but is also keen to help drive football’s future as part of the FFA’s new think tank.

AAP Newswire