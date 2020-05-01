EPL players ‘scared’ to return: Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says Premier League players are "scared" to return to playing football as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Premier League is meeting on Friday to discuss a possible June 8 restart after all football in Britain was suspended because of the virus since March 13.

Some football clubs such as Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham United have opened their training grounds in readiness for a possible resumption to training on May 18.

"The majority of players are scared because they have children and families," Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito.

"When one person is ill we will think 'oh what's happening here?'" he added.

"I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends."

Aguero is currently locked down in Manchester with his girlfriend.

"I'm scared but I'm with my girlfriend here and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

"They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms but still infect you. That's why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don't even know."

There are nine rounds of Premier League fixtures left to play and Manchester City could also have FA Cup quarter-final action against Norwich.

If play does resume, it is expected that games will be played behind closed doors and neutral venues are also a possibility to be discussed by the clubs.

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger also questioned whether it is morally right to continue the season while deaths around the world continue to rise.

"If we continue to play and there is a danger, and we ignore that while people are dying somewhere in the world, I don't know if that would sit right on my conscience," he told Germany's ZDF.

"If everything fits and it comes from those in charge that it's okay, there's no danger, then we can start.

"But if there is a danger that it will start again and more people will get infected (then there should be no re-start)."

Rudiger added if the season cannot get back underway and is cancelled, runaway leaders Liverpool should be handed the league title, which would be their first since 1990.

"Honestly, as far as I'm concerned they can give Liverpool the title. At the end of the day they deserve it, they've had a great season," he said.

"They were going to win the thing anyway, so the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone."