Italy sports minister warns Serie A clubs

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has responded to criticism against the delayed restart of football training by saying that Italy could follow France's plans to cancel the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our prudence is not inability to decide, as some have written in bad faith," Spadafora said in a video on Facebook on Tuesday.

"It is the only chance, the only hope to try to resume the league. The alternative is to do what France did a few hours ago."

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that sport in the country would stay on hold for the next two months, which seemed to imply cancellation of Ligue 1 with 10 rounds remaining.

The Italian government on Sunday announced partial easing of a two-month lockdown, with athletes of individual disciplines allowed to resume training on May 4, while team sports will have to wait at least until May 18.

"Frankly, we were disconcerted by this decision," Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi had told Lazio Style Radio earlier Tuesday.

"And I think I can speak for all footballers and sports people."

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare and midfielder Marco Parolo had also criticised Spadafora, while club president Claudio Lotito in the past weeks has often urged a restart.

The Roman side sit one point behind leaders Juventus, with 12 games remaining.

"There is one thing I don't understand," Acerbi said.

"People can (now) run in parks, but we have much more safety distance at our training centre."

The chief medical officer of city rivals Roma, Andrea Causarano, also expressed surprise at the government's decision.

"It looks like (football) cannot be trusted to restart in the observance of safety norms," Causarano said.

Italy's Lega Serie A clubs wanted teams to resume training in isolation on May 4, with action behind closed doors set for early June.

Lega and the domestic federation (FIGC) had submitted to the government a sanitary protocol for footballers and staff, but the government said it expects tighter safety measures and expressed worries about risk of contagion in contact sports.