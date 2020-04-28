AAP Soccer

Man City players face self-isolation

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and at least eight first-team players of the Premier League champions could face 14 days of mandatory self-isolation when they return to Britain for the resumption of matches, the Times newspaper reported.

Professional soccer in England was suspended last month due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the British government's lockdown measures will be in place until at least May 7.

With the Premier League aiming to resume play in June, foreign players and managers returning to England are likely to be asked to self-isolate as part of steps to curb the spread of the virus, the Times reported.

The paper added that at least four managers as well as players from several teams could be affected.

Guardiola is in Spain following the death of his mother this month, while eight City players are in their home countries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff are in Portugal, while up to five players from the team are not in England, the report said.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuettl as well as some players on their teams and Brighton & Hove Albion are out of the country, it added.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min began a three-week period of mandatory military service in his native South Korea on April 20.

Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Friday to discuss the options for finishing the season.

Arsenal, West Ham United and Brighton have all re-opened their training grounds to first team players for individual sessions as they prepare for a return.

Latest articles

Sport

Katandra Kats looking to go at least a few better

Gradual improvement is the number-one aim as Trent Herbert takes the reins as Katandra coach.

Shepparton News
Sport

Katandra goes back to basics

After two wins in two Murray league seasons, Katandra coach Bec Osmond hopes this is the year for her young charges.

Shepparton News
Sport

Greyhound food delivery a major boost to local trainers

Many cars lined up at the Shepparton greyhound racing track yesterday morning to grab a slice of the discounted dog food that was on offer. The greyhound racing industry has come together to support its trainers and greyhounds during the tough times...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Qld Champions Cup soccer postponed

Organisers have been forced to postpone the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup soccer tournament scheduled for July due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been “deafening” as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dier charged by FA for confronting fan

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by the English Football Association over a confrontation with a fan after his side’s FA Cup defeat by Norwich.

AAP Newswire