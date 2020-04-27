AAP Soccer

FIFA wants to let teams use five subs

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City - AAP

1 of 1

With soccer facing a congested program of games caused by the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA wants to let teams use five substitutes.

FIFA detailed a temporary plan on Monday to help prevent more injuries due to "potential player overload" as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog.

The proposal gives competition organisers the option of letting teams use five substitutes instead of three in 90 minutes, and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.

"One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload," FIFA said in a statement.

Clubs such as Manchester City face an intense program in three competitions if games can safely restart in the coming weeks.

City could have 19 more games - 10 in the Premier League, up to six in the Champions League and up to three in the FA Cup - being scheduled in as few as 10 weeks through August.

Juventus could need 20 more: 12 in Serie A, up to six in the Champions League, and two Coppa Italia games.

The proposal must be signed off by soccer's rule-making panel, known as IFAB. Teams would still be limited to three stoppages of play to make the changes.

IFAB approval should be a formality on a panel which includes officials from FIFA and the four British national federations.

FIFA suggested retaining the five-substitute rule next season, which looks likely to start later and be condensed into less time.

It would also apply to all national-team games through December 2021.

World Cup qualifying programs are already behind schedule in Asia and South America, and are on track to face problems in Europe next year.

After UEFA postponed the 2020 European Championship by one year, that tournament is now set to take fixture dates in June from the 2022 World Cup qualifying groups.

One solution would be national teams playing three competitive games instead of two during the 10-day periods when clubs are mandated to release players for international duty.

The substitutes proposal was announced in anticipation of soccer resuming though it is unclear when that will happen. Games will be played in stadiums without fans for at least several weeks and likely longer.

Latest articles

Rugby

Gould wants NRL ban for Latrell, Addo-Carr

Former Penrith boss Phil Gould has called for Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell to be banned for the NRL season for flouting social distancing laws.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos’ Fifita undergoes knee surgery

Brisbane have revealed back-rower David Fifita has undergone knee surgery but have no timeline for his recovery just weeks before the NRL’s proposed re-start.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ Rugby launches major Super Rugby review

Super Rugby is coming under the microscope from NZ Rugby bosses, fuelling speculation major changes are in the wind for the SANZAAR competition.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Qld Champions Cup soccer postponed

Organisers have been forced to postpone the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup soccer tournament scheduled for July due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spurs’ Son on Sth Korean military service

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has started his three-week mandatory national service in South Korea.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been “deafening” as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

AAP Newswire