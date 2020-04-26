AAP Soccer

Bayern Munich keen to re-sign No.1 Neuer

By AAP Newswire

European giants Bayern Munich are keen to re-sign goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, adding they have resolved recent differences with Germany's No.1 stopper.

"I'm an optimist, so I hope we can extend the contract with Manuel," Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Recent disagreements between Neuer and the German Bundesliga champions have been "resolved internally", Salihamidzic said.

In an interview with the Sunday newspaper earlier this month, Neuer complained he missed the discretion afforded in the past, amid his contract negotiations with FC Bayern.

He was "irritated" by the contract talks' content being made public.

"Manuel knows that we appreciate him very much. I played with Oliver Kahn. I know how good a world-class goalkeeper can be to a team. Manuel is a world-class goalkeeper. He is held in high esteem in our club," said Salihamidzic.

Negotiations between the Munich team and captain Neuer for a new contract beyond summer 2021 have been difficult and the sides were reportedly at odds when it comes to length and worth of the deal.

According to Salihamidzic, the team are planning further transfers, following the signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel from rival Bundesliga side Schalke.

"We want to strengthen our team with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich who will raise the quality of our team and help the team to offer our spectators highly profitable and attractive football," he said.

