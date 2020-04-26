AAP Soccer

Everton condemn Kean for lockdown breach

By AAP Newswire

Everton's Moise Kean - AAP

1 of 1

Everton have labelled Moise Kean's actions "unacceptable" after he flouted coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The striker filmed himself partying at home with guests in a breach of social distancing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kean is likely to face disciplinary action.

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," a club statement read.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home - through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

Kean is the latest Premier League player to flout the rules after Jack Grealish of Aston Villa and Manchester City's Kyle Walker were forced to apologise for breaching the restrictions while Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko said sorry after training together last week.

Kean, a 20-year-old Italy international, joined Everton from Juventus on a five-year deal last summer but has failed to impress in his debut season in England, scoring just once in 26 games for the Toffees.

Latest articles

Mama Mayhem

Anzac dawn tribute worth the early rise

IF I EVER wake up before 7 in the morning, it’s for a very good reason. As much as I have wanted to be, I have never been a morning person. They say the older you get, the less sleep you need and therefore the earlier you rise. For me, it...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca-Moama winning at the petrol pump

Earlier this month, the Riv wrote an article which discovered our drivers were paying almost 12 cents more than others across the state

Brayden May
News

Gannawarra Library Service offers resources for students online

“Other resources that library members can access online and for free include Beamafilm’s catalogue of independent movies and documentaries, BorrowBox’s range of e-books and audio books, and Story Book Library videos featuring...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown

Some 1990s television classics and his passion for music are helping Socceroo Jackson Irvine to deal with life in coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perfect time for a soccer reset: Stajcic

Alen Stajcic says now is the perfect time for football in Australia to reset with the code’s leaders needing to formulate a plan to lift the ailing code.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Qld Champions Cup soccer postponed

Organisers have been forced to postpone the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup soccer tournament scheduled for July due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire