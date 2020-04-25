AAP Soccer

Two players jailed in Liga match-fix case

By AAP Newswire

Two former La Liga footballers have been given one-year prison sentences in a landmark case marking the first successful prosecution for match-fixing in Spain.

The former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xabier Torres were on Friday convicted of fixing two games in the 2013-14 season.

Five then-Osasuna directors, and two real estate agents, were also convicted.

The Provincial Court of Navarra concluded that then-Osasuna directors Miguel Archanco, Juan Antonio Pascual and Jesus Peralta, together with then-general manager of the club Angel Maria Vizcay, made a deal with the two players in a bid to help Osasuna escape relegation from Spain's first division.

According to the court's verdict Amaya and Torres agreed to be paid an initial 400,000 euros ($A678,482) if they beat Osasuna's relegation rivals Real Valladolid in the penultimate game of the season, and a further 250,000 euros for losing the last match of the season away to Osasuna.

The penalties imposed on the convicted varied from eight years and eight months for Vizcay, for crimes of misappropriation, forgery, and corruption in sport; to the one year sentences for corruption in sport given to Amaya and Torres.

Ex-club treasurer Sancho Bandres and real estate agents Cristina Valencia and Albert Nolla were also found guilty.

Another former Betis player, Jordi Figueras, and former Osasuna Foundation president Diego Maquirriain were acquitted.

Betis lost 2-1 away at Osasuna on the last day of the 2013-14 season but Osasuna were still relegated because of other results.

The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas said in a statement: "La Liga is happy, not for the convictions of people, but to see a move forward against corruption in football."

Shepparton RSL to deliver Anzac Day service online

Tomorrow will be an Anzac Day like no other. Families will gather quietly at the end of their driveways in place of a dawn service and Shepparton’s cenotaph will be silent. The Shepparton RSL will hold a virtual service tomorrow, allowing locals across the region to join together and pay their respects.

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
Shepparton News

