Neville to end England coach job next year

By AAP Newswire

Phil Neville will step down from coaching the England women's team when his contract expires next year, missing out on leading the country at the rescheduled European Championship in 2022.

The former Manchester United player could still coach the British Olympic team. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games have been pushed back a year to July 2021 - the endpoint for Neville's England contract.

Sue Campbell, the English Football Association's director of women's football, said she "will now discuss next steps" about the Olympics with the British Olympic Association and the federations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Olympics start in July 2021.

The 43-year-old Neville, who took charge of England in January 2018, took the Lionesses to the semifinals of the World Cup last year in his first job in women's football.

But seven of the last 11 games have been lost, a dismal run that started with the semifinal loss to the US and included a defeat in a reunion with the world champions at the invitational SheBelieves Cup last month.

