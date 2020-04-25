AAP Soccer

Dutch season over but no title for Ajax

By AAP Newswire

Ajax celebrate winning the Eredivisie last season - AAP

The rest of the Dutch football league has been cancelled and leaders Ajax won't be declared champions.

The Eredivisie is the first top-tier European league to end its season prematurely because of the coronavirus crisis.

Ajax were level on points with second-placed AZ Alkmaar but ahead on goal difference when the league was suspended on March 12.

The Dutch football federation, known as the KNVB, said Ajax were considered to be on top of the final standings but won't be awarded a 35th title.

The KNVB added it will allocate Champions League and Europa League spots by the current standings.

Among the clubs to lose out were Utrecht, which were sixth, three points behind fifth-placed Willem II, which occupied the last Europa League spot.

However, Utrecht played one game less and had a superior goal difference.

There will be no promotion or relegation, meaning Cambuur won't go up to the Eredivisie despite having a four-point lead at the top of the second division.

"It feels like the biggest scandal ever in Dutch sport," Cambuur coach Henk de Jong told broadcaster NOS.

The decision came three days after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that a ban on large gatherings, including professional sports matches, was extended to September 1.

UEFA said on Thursday it would support a "different format" being used to decide leagues, potentially opening the door to systems like play-offs.

It also said it wanted Champions League and Europa League spots allocated on "sporting merit".

