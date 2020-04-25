AAP Soccer

German football eyes cup final in June

By AAP Newswire

The German cup final has been postponed indefinitely from its May 23 slot but officials hope to stage it in June as part of their bid to complete the season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The German Football Federation DFB made the decision in a video-conference of its board on Friday, also leaving the dates of the yet to be played semi-finals open.

DFB president Fritz Keller said "we must first wait for the general official decisions and requirements" before finding a date for the final which would be played behind closed doors.

German football hopes to resume next month with the Bundesliga and second division, also behind closed doors, and complete the season by June 30. There are nine rounds left in the top flight.

But the third division season and that of the women's top flight could possibly be abandoned.

A task force by the DFB and German Football League (DFL) has created a concept for a restart which was on Thursday presented at the DFB assembly and is now also with health and state authorities.

German lockdown measures making play impossible apply until early May.

Germany's labour ministry did not confirm a report from Der Spiegel magazine that it was looking into making the wearing of face masks mandatory for players.

Such a measure is not in the DFB/DFL concept, and task force chair Tim Meyer told the DPA news agency it was never intended to be.

"The premise was: everything remains unchanged on the pitch," Meyer said.

"The spectators would no longer find football authentic. In my view, if players were to play with masks, that would be unacceptable."

Meyer also said that one game should be played behind closed doors ahead of the restart as a test event.

"We will simulate all of the processes in a stadium because the devil is known to be in the details. Maybe we missed something," he said.

