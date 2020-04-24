Oar’s A-League restart destination unclear

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar admits he has no idea which club he will be turning up at when the A-League season resumes.

The Central Coast winger is hopeful he will be able to play out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign with the Mariners but returning to the pitch before his contract expires on May 31 appears an impossibility.

Oar is the only confirmed signing so far for expansion club Macarthur FC and before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the competition last month was set to link up with his new employers from June 1.

With FFA officials yet to provide any potential dates for the resumption of the A-League, Oar admits he is in the dark about where his immediate future lies.

"I don't even know which club I'm going back to," Oar told AAP.

"From that perspective we've been trying to push for some more solid answers and trying to pave a path forward. It's been quite difficult to get any traction with that."

FFA chief executive James Johnson has indicated the approximately 140 players whose contracts expire at the end of May could have their deals extended to play out the current season.

But the shutdown's impact on Macarthur's entry into the competition for the 2020-21 campaign is yet to be realised, with Oar admitting he and foundation coach Ante Milicic have not been told much at this point.

Milicic was expected to join the Bulls after leading the Matildas at this year's Olympics, but with the Tokyo Games being postponed until 2021, it is unclear what his coaching future is.

"He's kind of in a similar boat to myself and just waiting to see what happens," Oar said.

"At the moment I'm still a Mariners player. There's talk of people wanting to finish the season but how that's going to happen we haven't actually heard.

"You look at other codes in Australia, and other leagues around the world, they're going through the same uncertainty we are but they're still able to make decisions and create an environment where when the games can continue they're ready to push the button and go.

"With us, there's been no answers to any of the questions that anybody has really."