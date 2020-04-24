AAP Soccer

Bundesliga could return to action in May

By AAP Newswire

Germany's Bundesliga could resume as early as next month subject to approval from the country's government.

Teams in Germany's top two divisions have already returned to training as the country begins to relax some of its social distancing restrictions imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

They are now working towards completing the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign by June 30, the German Football League (DFL) said in a statement released on Thursday.

Completing the season would mean German clubs could receive scheduled payments from broadcast partners, though the DFL statement admitted that if the season cannot restart or is forced to stop again, it could lead to further economic difficulties for German football.

The restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light, which could happen at a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders in Berlin next week.

German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said: "If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later we will be ready again."

The return to action will be underpinned by a rigorous testing programme, in a country which has been praised for its high level of testing compared to the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The DFL headed off criticism that its planned testing programme would impinge on testing in other settings, saying what it was preparing for would account for only 0.4 per cent of overall test capacity in the country.

