No decision yet on A-League resumption

Australia's soccer hierarchy concede there's scant chance of the A-League resuming before June.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) officials will meet again next month to discuss the return of the league, which has been suspended since March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FFA say they're committed to resuming the competition, which has five rounds remaining before finals, as soon as possible.

But they concede there's little hope of that happening before June.

"We will resume play as soon as possible," FFA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The first stage would see the players return to training. We would then schedule matches.

"It is difficult to see that process beginning before the end of May but we will work with all stakeholders to achieve the earliest possible resumption.

"Ultimately, the coronavirus will have the final say on when we can get the season started again, and completed."

Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) welcomed the decision to aim for a resumption of the league but said they were eager to receive clarity in future updates for players.

"All players continue to work diligently on individual programs provided by clubs and note with interest the apparent permission granted to the NRL to recommence training in early May," PFA chief executive John Didulica said.

"If this opportunity is afforded the NRL, then there is no reason why it wouldn't apply equally to the A-League and allow players to recommence group training.

"This timeline will support the management of heightened player wellbeing challenges and ensure underprepared players are not exposed to undue risk upon their return."

A meeting of FFA hierarchy on Wednesday determined key criteria must be met for the league to resume, including the "sustainable provision" of health and safety thresholds for players and staff.

Travel restrictions between Australia's states would also need to be lifted for the league to continue.

Governments would also have to permit large gatherings again, allowing for squads and staff to congregate.

And governments would also have to allow the staging of games amid social distancing protocols.

Most A-League clubs have stood down players and the majority of staff amid the suspension of competition.

Over half of the league's players are coming off contract on May 31, and it remains unclear how a resumed competition would handle this situation.

The FFA's update also didn't provide any comment on reports broadcaster Fox Sports had not made a quarterly payment to clubs amid fears the pay TV channel is planning to walk out on its $57-million-a-year deal with the federation.

