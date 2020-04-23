AAP Soccer

Bend it with Beckham in five-a-side match

By AAP Newswire

David Beckham - AAP

Why bend it like Beckham when you can bend it with Beckham?

David Beckham, part owner of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-a-side match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners' box.

The former England football captain has challenged his former clubs Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG to contribute to the charity effort.

The winner will be chosen from a raffle with fans able to purchase 10 entries for $US10.

The auction is part of the league's participation in the All In Challenge, which raises money for organisations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other MLS-related auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume.

MLS suspended the season on March 12.

