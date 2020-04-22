AAP Soccer

More Spurs players flout UK lockdown rules

By AAP Newswire

Spurs - AAP

1 of 1

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have apologised after becoming the latest Tottenham players to flout UK government guidelines on social distancing.

Aurier, who was wearing a mask, has now deleted videos on his Instagram story which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to Sissoko on Tuesday.

The duo have said they will be donating to the NHS to show support for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair said in a joint statement: "We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts."

The latest misdemeanour comes barely a fortnight after Spurs hit the headlines after boss Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

On the same day Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also previously posted a video of him running with a friend.

Tuesday's video is another clear breach of the government guidelines, which say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

The behaviour of their playing staff will be hugely frustrating for Spurs, who have done fine work to help the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

They have opened up their stadium to North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services, while also running a coronavirus testing operation for NHS staff in the basement.

Their stadium is also being used as a hub for distributing food to the vulnerable in the community.

Latest articles

World

Congress, Trump agree on virus package

The US Congress has struck a US$US500 billion ($A795 billion) deal with the White House to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus cases surpass 800,000 in US

Coronavirus cases in the US have topped 800,000, accounting for more than a third of global cases, with the death toll more than 45,000.

AAP Newswire
World

Canada to tighten gun laws after massacre

Canada’s government will move to ban sales of military-style assault weapons after at least 20 people were killed in the country’s deadliest mass shooting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown

Some 1990s television classics and his passion for music are helping Socceroo Jackson Irvine to deal with life in coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perfect time for a soccer reset: Stajcic

Alen Stajcic says now is the perfect time for football in Australia to reset with the code’s leaders needing to formulate a plan to lift the ailing code.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spurs’ Son on Sth Korean military service

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has started his three-week mandatory national service in South Korea.

AAP Newswire