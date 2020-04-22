AAP Soccer

Amnesty complain about Saudi Newcastle bid

By AAP Newswire

Newcastle - AAP

1 of 1

Amnesty International has written to the EPL asking for a full examination of Saudi Arabia's human rights violations before it decides whether to approve the country's sovereign wealth being used to buy Newcastle.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance to take control of the club from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner.

The proposed STG300 million ($A586 million) takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

PIF is overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Amnesty says has been involved in a "sweeping crackdown on human rights."

The Premier League does not have specific human rights standards set out in regulations that are used to assess the suitability of new owners.

"So long as these questions remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community," Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen said.

Amnesty raised concerns about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as questions linger over the crown prince's culpability.

Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into the killing, called for sanctions on Prince Mohammed and said responsibility for Khashoggi's killing falls on Saudi Arabia.

The report found "sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation."

The Premier League can block new owners if "in the reasonable opinion of the board" it can be determined they "engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom" that would have resulted in a conviction in the UK had it taken place within the country.

Latest articles

Water

Drought employment program stronger than weeds

The Drought Employment Program has continued to run across the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District, and Benalla orchardist Brett Fleming said the program came along at the right time. “I needed to find work to supplement my income from the...

Country News
Water

Industry bodies say no water, no food

Irrigators and farmers in the southern basin are desperate for water as they claim coronavirus has revealed Australia’s reliance on exports for food. A recent 60 Minutes episode said bureaucrats were refusing to give farmers along the Murray River...

Country News
Water

Class action against MDBA heats up

More than 500 landholders have so far joined a class action seeking compensation for what is described as mismanagement of water by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown

Some 1990s television classics and his passion for music are helping Socceroo Jackson Irvine to deal with life in coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perfect time for a soccer reset: Stajcic

Alen Stajcic says now is the perfect time for football in Australia to reset with the code’s leaders needing to formulate a plan to lift the ailing code.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs weigh options but left in limbo

The English Premier League says it aims to complete all remaining fixtures but adds a deadline for finishing would be “tentative” due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire