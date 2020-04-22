Amnesty complain about Saudi Newcastle bid

Amnesty International has written to the EPL asking for a full examination of Saudi Arabia's human rights violations before it decides whether to approve the country's sovereign wealth being used to buy Newcastle.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance to take control of the club from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner.

The proposed STG300 million ($A586 million) takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

PIF is overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Amnesty says has been involved in a "sweeping crackdown on human rights."

The Premier League does not have specific human rights standards set out in regulations that are used to assess the suitability of new owners.

"So long as these questions remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community," Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen said.

Amnesty raised concerns about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as questions linger over the crown prince's culpability.

Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into the killing, called for sanctions on Prince Mohammed and said responsibility for Khashoggi's killing falls on Saudi Arabia.

The report found "sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation."

The Premier League can block new owners if "in the reasonable opinion of the board" it can be determined they "engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom" that would have resulted in a conviction in the UK had it taken place within the country.