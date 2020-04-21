Rashford ‘stronger’ after Mourinho spell

Marcus Rashford admits there were "ups and downs" with former manager Jose Mourinho, but the Manchester United forward now feels stronger for the experience.

Having flourished under Louis Van Gaal, the 22-year-old remained a key component under Portuguese Mourinho - now manager of EPL rivals Tottenham - during his topsy-turvy two-and-a-half-year stint in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Europa League was among three trophies won by Mourinho in his first season, with United finishing as Premier League and FA Cup runners-up in his second campaign before things unravelled during his third.

It was a challenging period but one that the England international has benefited from.

"It was tough but I think in five or six years' time, you look back on it and they're the moments that will give you that mental toughness," Rashford said.

"Because as an all-round player, I think I've improved a lot and a lot of it is down to them two years under Jose.

"Yeah, we had ups and downs, but when I look back on it, it was a tough period but definitely a period that made me a better player."

Rashford has been out since mid-January with a back injury, which meant featuring for United again this season and representing England at Euro 2020 was up in the air.

But the coronavirus suspension will give him time to recover - and means he will not have to go into the European Championship short of full fitness.

"Yeah, for me I was probably going to go back with the team in the middle or end of April, but that would have been a push because obviously I didn't want to miss the summer," Rashford told the Utd Podcast.

"I doubt I would have been 100 per cent fit going into that tournament or even finishing off the season, but that's what we were aiming for and obviously since then a lot has happened with this virus.

"So, for my body, really, it's been good to just let it (rest). I can give it its full duration to rest."