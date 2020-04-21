Spurs’ Son on Sth Korean military service

5370537724001

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has begun a three-week period of mandatory military service in his native South Korea while the Premier League season is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Son, who returned to South Korea from London at the end of March, completed two weeks of quarantine and reported to a Marine Corps unit on the island of Jeju earlier on Monday, where he will remain until May 8, , local news agency Yonhap has reported.