AAP Soccer

Roma players to forgo four months’ salary

By AAP Newswire

AC Roma players - AAP

1 of 1

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months' salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when the season will be able to re-start.

Roma said in a statement on Sunday that the players would forego the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.

Roma said the players would also top up the wages of other club employees who were placed on the Italian government's social safety net scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.

The club management will also give up a percentage of their earnings.

"We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together," said chief executive Guido Fienga.

"(Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and (coach) Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club."

Players at Juventus, Parma and Cagliari have also agreed to wage reductions.

However, a Serie A recommendation that similar cuts be made at all top flight clubs has been rejected by the players' union which argues that those at smaller clubs are less able to afford reductions.

Roma said that the if current season resumes and is completed, the players had agreed on an incentive-based plan to be paid "subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives."

According to Roma, the players told Fiengo in a letter that they were ready to start playing as soon as possible but "we also realise that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency.

"With the hope of doing something that will help the company to better restart the Roma project that we all share, we offer this financial proposal."

Latest articles

Opinion

Stick with the logic of lockdown

Nothing is more evident of a world gone wrong than sitting inside on a beautiful autumn day and worrying about going outside. But there it is - the New Order of things demands we pay close attention to our social movement, our interaction with...

John Lewis
Opinion

No fishing, so it’s time to fix the boat

We still have a lock-down in force and that means no fishing for at least the next three weeks, so we have filled in our time to date with cleaning, sorting and repairing our fishing gear and tackle. That’s done, so let’s move on to our boat and...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Klopp enjoys Reds online training sessions

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he enjoys watching his team’s virtual training sessions but misses working with his team.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won’t scupper Australia’s chances of playing in the Copa America.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs weigh options but left in limbo

The English Premier League says it aims to complete all remaining fixtures but adds a deadline for finishing would be “tentative” due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire