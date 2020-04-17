AAP Soccer

Maradona statue dons face mask

By AAP Newswire

Diego Maradona - AAP

The Buenos Aires memorial statue for Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has started sporting a face mask.

The four-metre-high statue outside Argentinos Juniors stadium has been spotted in a white face mask, signalling to fans to follow its example.

Wearing a mask recently became mandatory in the city of Buenos Aires and the province of the same name, aimed at helping stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maradona statue is one of a number of monuments in the Argentine capital that have recently been fitted with respiratory masks to raise public awareness of the danger posed by the coronavirus.

