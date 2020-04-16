AAP Soccer

Belarus men play on, women postponed

By AAP Newswire

The start of the women's soccer season in Belarus has been delayed by fears that players have been exposed to coronavirus but the men's league shows no sign of stopping.

The Belarusian Women's Premier League was due to kick off its 2020 season on Thursday but the country's soccer federation said on Wednesday it is now "suspended until further notice".

The federation added that "several" players had contact with "possible carriers" of coronavirus.

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing professional men's soccer games with spectators in the stands.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has opposed strict lockdown measures and even played in an ice hockey game in front of spectators last month.

"There is no basis to close down the championship," Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk said of the men's league in an interview broadcast Wednesday by the state Belarus 5 TV channel.

He was speaking before the announcement that the women's league was suspended.

Attendance for men's league games in Belarus has plummeted, however, in recent weeks as many fans chose to stay away.

Fan boycotts have been organizsed at the majority of the 16 top-tier clubs.

"Nowadays, the number of fans has shrunk by more than 70 per cent," Kovalchuk said.

"No one is forcing anyone to go to the stadium. You can go, or not go."

The Belarusian Premier League has attracted fans from other countries in lockdown and signed new foreign TV deals with broadcasters keen to show live sports.

Belarus has recorded 3,728 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 36 deaths.

