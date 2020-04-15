AAP Soccer

Santos banned for assault in Europa clash

By AAP Newswire

FC Copenhagen's Michael Santos has been banned for three games by UEFA for assaulting a policeman during a Europa League game at Celtic in February.

The Uruguayan forward was charged by police after he barged into an officer while celebrating Pep Biel's 85th minute goal in a 3-1 win over the Scottish side in the second leg of their round of 32 tie on February 27.

The policeman was looking to prevent Santos from getting any closer to away fans at Celtic Park and a Copenhagen steward was also charged by police as tempers flared.

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend ... Santos for a total of three UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible," UEFA said in a statement.

Copenhagen, who defeated Celtic 4-2 on aggregate, lost 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Istanbul Basaksehir last month before the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the competition.

