AAP Soccer

Soccer returns would be without fans

By AAP Newswire

Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt - AAP

1 of 1

German soccer fans may have to wait for more than a year before being able to attend matches again because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials have warned.

Play in Germany is suspended until at least April 30 with clubs and officials hopeful that they could complete the season which was suspended in mid-March in empty stadiums.

That will largely depend on government decisions.

Strict lockdown measures in Germany have been imposed until April 19 and Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states are to discuss the next steps on Wednesday.

Gerald Haug, president of the influential Leopoldina science academy, said that fans will have be patient for a much longer time before they can be permitted back into stadiums.

"It will certainly be many months but it could also be up to a year and a half," he told public broadcasters ARD.

Haug said it would "certainly be wise" not to open the stadiums until there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

Elsewhere, a plan to resume professional soccer in the Czech Republic from June 8 gathers pace although fans will not be able to attend matches, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Professional athletes will be able to return to collective training sessions outdoors, in small groups and under strict conditions, from April 20.

"If all goes well, then I think it realistic to have standard matches played as of June 8, with some technical background... I think matches without spectators could be played," Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a news conference.

With six rounds remaining of the top-flight season, league bosses are seeking to complete the campaign this year.

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer says the chances of returning to action in mid-May now look extremely unlikely and that achieving its goal of getting in a full 34-game regular season is also becoming increasingly difficult.

The league has a training moratorium for players through April 24 with the expectation that it will be extended.

In an interview with ESPN, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said there will likely be games without fans when league play does resume and that multiple formats are being examined for getting as many games in as possible.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn’t become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Culture will keep Sydney FC on top: Corica

A strong culture underpins the success of perennial A-League contenders Sydney, who have signed up all their stars for 2020-21 but may face salary cap issues.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won’t scupper Australia’s chances of playing in the Copa America.

AAP Newswire