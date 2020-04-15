Soccer returns would be without fans

German soccer fans may have to wait for more than a year before being able to attend matches again because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials have warned.

Play in Germany is suspended until at least April 30 with clubs and officials hopeful that they could complete the season which was suspended in mid-March in empty stadiums.

That will largely depend on government decisions.

Strict lockdown measures in Germany have been imposed until April 19 and Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states are to discuss the next steps on Wednesday.

Gerald Haug, president of the influential Leopoldina science academy, said that fans will have be patient for a much longer time before they can be permitted back into stadiums.

"It will certainly be many months but it could also be up to a year and a half," he told public broadcasters ARD.

Haug said it would "certainly be wise" not to open the stadiums until there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

Elsewhere, a plan to resume professional soccer in the Czech Republic from June 8 gathers pace although fans will not be able to attend matches, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Professional athletes will be able to return to collective training sessions outdoors, in small groups and under strict conditions, from April 20.

"If all goes well, then I think it realistic to have standard matches played as of June 8, with some technical background... I think matches without spectators could be played," Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a news conference.

With six rounds remaining of the top-flight season, league bosses are seeking to complete the campaign this year.

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer says the chances of returning to action in mid-May now look extremely unlikely and that achieving its goal of getting in a full 34-game regular season is also becoming increasingly difficult.

The league has a training moratorium for players through April 24 with the expectation that it will be extended.

In an interview with ESPN, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said there will likely be games without fans when league play does resume and that multiple formats are being examined for getting as many games in as possible.