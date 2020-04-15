AAP Soccer

Delayed Olympics to benefit weary Matildas

By AAP Newswire

Matildas forward Caitlin Foord - AAP

1 of 1

Matildas star Caitlin Foord says the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics could be a blessing in disguise for Australia's 2021 quest for a gold medal

The Matildas had one of the busiest, travel-heavy schedules in international women's football over the past two years - including a World Cup, Asian Cup, Olympic qualifying and numerous friendlies.

There has been little room for rest at club level, either, with many Matildas alternating between Australia's W-League and America's NWSL for several years now.

"I've just accepted (the postponement) really. That's how it is and I've just accepted that's what's going to happen," Foord told AAP.

"If anything, I see it as looking more in our favour - just having more time to prep.

"I think a lot of the Matildas were like myself - not really being able to have a rest in a very long time, especially going America-Australia-America-Australia for so long.

"Obviously it's (the same) for everyone but I think if you look at any team around the world, we're probably the ones that have needed it the most because we don't have an off-season."

There remains uncertainty over whether coach Ante Milicic's tenure - which was meant to end after this year's original tournament before he joins A-League newcomers Macarthur - will be extended to cover the rescheduled Olympics.

Foord would like to see Milicic and his coaching staff stay on, given they secured Australia's Olympic qualification.

"I don't know if there has been discussions but I think as of now, everyone's plan is they're taking us to the Olympics," she said.

The 25-year-old has used the delay as an opportunity to rest up, then look to find form at English club Arsenal, without the additional burden of international football.

"What I'm looking towards (is 2021) and it's made it easier to just switch off from the game, knowing that I'm going to have the right amount of time to prep," she said.

"If the Olympics was still going ahead (this year), I wouldn't be having this down-time. I would still be focused on having to train even harder than normal, doing things on my own."

Given the heavy amount of travel required with the Matildas, Foord is happy to have her feet on the ground in London, too.

"Being over here in the UK, that travel back to Australia then to Vietnam (Olympic qualifier) then back here ... after that I didn't want to get on a plane for a long time," she said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn’t become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Culture will keep Sydney FC on top: Corica

A strong culture underpins the success of perennial A-League contenders Sydney, who have signed up all their stars for 2020-21 but may face salary cap issues.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won’t scupper Australia’s chances of playing in the Copa America.

AAP Newswire