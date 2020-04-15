AAP Soccer

EPL Bournemouth reverse furlough decision

By AAP Newswire

Bounremouth manager Eddie Howe. - AAP

1 of 1

Bournemouth have become the latest English Premier League club to reverse their decision to furlough members of their non-playing staff.

In a statement, the Cherries said they were "aware of criticisms of Premier League clubs applying for this scheme" during the suspension to the football season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The south coast club added: "We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees".

Liverpool and Tottenham have also reversed initial moves to make use of the UK government's job retention scheme, which sees non-working staff paid 80 per cent of their salary.

Currently, Newcastle and Norwich are the only EPL clubs continuing to place some members of their non-playing staff on furlough.

Bournemouth said they had made the decision despite the financial implications of the ongoing lockdown.

The statement added: "We are rapidly coming to terms with the stark reality of what this virus means, both for the health of the global population and for business in all industries, who are being affected by its financial implications.

"Football is undoubtedly one of those industries. As things stand there is no return date for the 2019-20 season, meaning our revenue is depleted but our outgoings remain unaffected."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, chief executive Neill Blake, first-team technical director Richard Hughes and assistant Jason Tindall have already taken "significant, voluntary pay cuts" as the Cherries look to keep costs down.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn’t become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Culture will keep Sydney FC on top: Corica

A strong culture underpins the success of perennial A-League contenders Sydney, who have signed up all their stars for 2020-21 but may face salary cap issues.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won’t scupper Australia’s chances of playing in the Copa America.

AAP Newswire