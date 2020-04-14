Family first for Sydney’s A-League forward

Despite the chance to return to family interstate or overseas during the A-League recess, Sydney FC forward Kosta Barbarouses has opted to stay put in a city where he has made quite an impact.

The 30-year-old New Zealand-born All Whites international signed a multi-year deal with Sydney last June, in a high-profile move from Melbourne Victory.

He settled in fast, scoring eight goals so far in 2019-20 and forming a deadly partnership with Adam Le Fondre for Sydney FC in their march to the top of the A-League ladder.

The pair's two-pronged assault on opposing defences was halted indefinitely when competition was paused on March 24, with the next assessment of a potential restart to be made on April 22.

After the postponement was announced, Barbarouses had the opportunity to go to Melbourne, where his wife's family was based, or home to Wellington.

"We're lucky that we do have that support system in a couple of places, if needed," Barbarouses told AAP.

"But they both agreed that the best thing was just to not get on a plane or not make an eight-hour car drive to Melbourne with the little one.

"We've got a seven-month-old. For our young family, the little one, the best thing is just to keep her where we are and not to put her on a flight with so many people still roaming about, at the risk of possibly getting sick.

"We put the baby's health first, which is obviously a no-brainer, and we just decided to stay put."

When the A-League was stopped, Sydney looked certain to win the Premiers Plate, holding an eight-point lead with six games to play, having lost just twice all season in the league.

Barbarouses, a winner of A-League titles with Victory and Brisbane, says the Sky Blues' dominance this season has put him on familiar ground.

"Brisbane, when I think we went 28 games unbeaten (in 2010-11), and with Victory in 2015 in the finals, they are the only two other times where I felt the same as this year," the striker said.

"Going into the games, there's no sort of fear or thought of the possibility that we will lose a game.

"Every game we went into, I thought if we played anywhere close to what we were capable of and did our jobs, I couldn't see us losing."