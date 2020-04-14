Klopp enjoys Reds online training sessions

Liverpool FC's online team training sessions are not only highly popular with fans but manager Juergen Klopp is also enthusiastic, though he misses working directly with "the boys".

In an interview with the club's website, Klopp said the virtual sessions were great.

"When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it's just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything - for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are."

But the social distancing due to measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus are taking its toll.

"It's getting worse, the longer it takes," Klopp said. "I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don't see somebody you like the more it hurts."

The Champions League winners have been regularly distributing footage and photos of the online team training sessions over the past two weeks, with Liverpool fans responding enthusiastically on social media.

The club uses technology to train remotely, various workouts are hosted via a video link to bring the team and staff together.

Klopp said these opportunities were the best thing about having this situation at the present day and made a huge difference.

"Imagine if we would have had that in the 80s or something like that, it would have been really crazy," Klopp said.

Liverpool were just two wins away from winning their first English league title in 30 years until the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the season and interrupted proceedings.