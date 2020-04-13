AAP Soccer

Italian FA hopes for May training return

By AAP Newswire

Serie A - AAP

1 of 1

Italy's football federation hopes players can be tested for coronavirus at the start of May to prepare for the season to restart.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the outbreak and it is still not clear when, or if, the season can resume.

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 20,000 deaths and more than 156,000 confirmed cases. Players at a number of clubs have been infected.

There are still 12 rounds of matches to be played, plus several outstanding fixtures.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina told Sky Sport Italia he was still determined for the season to be completed no matter how long it took.

"As soon as the conditions are right, we'll finish the championship," Gravina said.

"Soon, there will be a meeting, we will establish the procedure which we will then communicate. We will start, I hope, at the beginning of the month (May) with tests to ensure that players are negative and the training can follow.

"Will we play through the summer? We don't have a deadline but the idea is to finish the championships."

Several clubs have opposed the idea of carrying on with Serie A including Brescia, who have threatened not to take the field.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn’t become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Culture will keep Sydney FC on top: Corica

A strong culture underpins the success of perennial A-League contenders Sydney, who have signed up all their stars for 2020-21 but may face salary cap issues.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won’t scupper Australia’s chances of playing in the Copa America.

AAP Newswire