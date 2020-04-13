AAP Soccer

FA bid to help complete EPL season: report

By AAP Newswire

England's Football Association (FA) has offered Wembley Stadium and St George's Park, the National Football Centre, as venues to help the Premier League to complete its season.

Wembley could host multiple matches on the same day while limiting travel between venues once restrictions are eased, the Times newspaper is reporting, adding that fans are unlikely to be allowed to attend.

Football in England has been suspended since March 13 and its return is contingent on medical advice and government support.

"When we know about the length of lockdown and exit mechanisms, we can see which options are viable," a source told the Times.

St George's Park, which has a hotel with 228 guest rooms on site as well as 13 pitches, five of which are floodlit, could be used as a quarantined training centre, the report added.

