Rangers call for suspension of league boss

Rangers have called for the suspension of Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) chief Neil Doncaster saying they have evidence that raised "serious concerns" over the league's voting process to end the current season due to the coronavirus crisis.

Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted digitally on the SPFL's proposal to end the season across the lower tiers and the Premiership if and when it becomes clear the season cannot be completed.

Championship (second tier) side Dundee are yet to vote and their vote will decide whether the Premiership standings are decided on a points-per-game basis. Rangers are currently second in the standings, 13 points behind Celtic with a game in hand.

"We have been presented with evidence via a whistleblower that raises serious concerns surrounding the SPFL's processes relating to its stewardship of the voting on the resolution presented to member clubs," Rangers said in a statement on Saturday.

"Rangers... attempted to discuss this evidence with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, who initially refused to do so. The SPFL followed up that call with an email, which we believe was a thinly disguised attempt to silence legitimate concerns.

"Rangers will not be bullied into silence. We believe it is in the interests of all Scottish clubs and supporters that the evidence, which is alarming, be addressed as quickly as possible."

SPFL did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park said he was shocked by the lack of leadership from the SPFL.

"If ever there was a time for complete openness and transparency, it is now," he said.

"Crucial decisions are being made on the issues of promotion and relegation behind closed doors and without proper time for consideration or debate."

The SPFL said on Friday that 10 Premiership clubs had voted in favour of the resolution while seven from the Championship had done the same.

