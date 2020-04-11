AAP Soccer

West Ham manager Moyes takes salary cut

By AAP Newswire

West Ham manager David Moyes - AAP

1 of 1

West Ham manager David Moyes will take a 30 per cent pay cut as the English Premier League club move to protect their financial status in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Ham players will defer a "percentage of their salaries" during the current suspension, which runs until at least May.

West Ham said in a statement on their website that joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold "who have not taken a salary or dividend in their 10 years at the club" and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject STG30 million ($A59 million) in cash to help ensure stability.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady and chief financial officer Andy Mollett will also take a 30 per cent pay cut, the club said.

"The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," West Ham said.

Latest articles

World

Weinstein hit with new sexual assault case

Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony “sexual battery by restraint”.

AAP Newswire
World

Ending shutdown ‘biggest decision’: Trump

President Donald Trump will unveil a new advisory group next week that would focus on the process of economic opening following restrictions to curb COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Turkey in lockdown as virus toll tops 1000

Major Turkish cities are in lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, as the country’s death toll from the pandemic rose above 1000.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn’t become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Culture will keep Sydney FC on top: Corica

A strong culture underpins the success of perennial A-League contenders Sydney, who have signed up all their stars for 2020-21 but may face salary cap issues.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Degenek’s Red Star slash player wages

Socceroos defender Milos Degenek and his Red Star Belgrade teammates have taken a 50 per cent pay cut amid the pandemic.

AAP Newswire