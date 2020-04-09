EPL stars link-up to fund health charities

Premier League stars have joined forces to create an initiative which aims to raise funds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country.

Top-flight professionals have come under-fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the UK Government's furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock last week calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.

Premier League clubs proposed wage cuts of around 30 per cent to ease the financial burden caused by the crisis but talks over the weekend with the Professional Footballers' Association and the League Managers Association failed to reach a resolution.

However, a statement posted by a number of Premier League players, including England captain Harry Kane, said: "We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether.

"We have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most."

"Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID-19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need.

"This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can."