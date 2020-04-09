AAP Soccer

Real Madrid players agree to wage cuts

By AAP Newswire

Real Madrid's playing and coaching staff have voluntarily agreed to take a wage cut of between 10 and 20 per cent to help the club deal with the stoppage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The club said in a statement the exact amount would "depend on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season."

Club directors have also agreed to a wage cut as have members of its basketball team.

The La Liga giants said the move followed negotiations between captain Sergio Ramos and club directors.

It said the decision would save having to cut the wages of other employees.

Spain has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak with a death toll of 14,555.

La Liga, as with most football around the world, is currently suspended and it is not known when, or even if, the season will re-start.

"This decision, taken by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers," said the statement.

It said it would also help deal with "the reduction in income that the club is suffering these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of its commercial activities."

The players at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also taken pay cuts and La Liga has asked other clubs to follow suit.

The Spanish sports daily Marca said that a 10 per cent cut would save the club around 50 million euros.

