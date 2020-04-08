Ronaldinho to be freed from Paraguay jail

5370537724001

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho will be released from jail into house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother paid $1.6 million ($A2.6m) in bail, the judge in his case said on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona star and two-times world player of the year, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was arrested on March 6 with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.